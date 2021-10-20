Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VSE were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VSE by 12.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

