Axa S.A. Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $6,556,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.