Axa S.A. Takes $219,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after buying an additional 405,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 320,950 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

