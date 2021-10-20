Axa S.A. Sells 9,194 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

