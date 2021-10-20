Axa S.A. Sells 28,400 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

