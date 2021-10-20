Axa S.A. Purchases New Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

