Axa S.A. Acquires 14,614 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

