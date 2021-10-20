Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 590,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

