Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $62.34 Million Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,267 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMVP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

