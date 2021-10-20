Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $159.29 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $159,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. 41,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,673. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

