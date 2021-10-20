Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.