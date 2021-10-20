Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. argenx comprises approximately 5.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $284,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,386. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $244.98 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.