Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

AV stock opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

