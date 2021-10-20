Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
AV stock opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
