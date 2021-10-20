Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVID stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $12,897,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $10,547,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

