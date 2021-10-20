Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $133.91 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.