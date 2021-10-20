Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Market Cap Hits $2.91 Million

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Aventus Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

