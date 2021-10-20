Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

