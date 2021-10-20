Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
