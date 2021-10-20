Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

