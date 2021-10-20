Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $94.44

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.44, but opened at $92.25. Autoliv shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 1,160 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

