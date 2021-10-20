Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 23.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9,734.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

