AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.56.
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$43.00 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.88.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
