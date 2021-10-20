AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.56.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$43.00 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.88.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

