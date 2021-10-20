Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,327,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,815,940.12.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,940.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Shares of AU opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 25.02.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

