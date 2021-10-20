Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auddia stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Get Auddia alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.