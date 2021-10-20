AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

