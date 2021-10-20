ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $732.44 million, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

