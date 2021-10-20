Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

