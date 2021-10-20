Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

AML stock opened at GBX 1,704.32 ($22.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,905.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,935.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 948 ($12.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70.

In other news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

