Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

