Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 43,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,212. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

