Asset Management Group Inc. Has $12.81 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. 4,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,634. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

