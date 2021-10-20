Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 582,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $309.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.51.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

