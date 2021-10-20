Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASCL. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ascential to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

ASCL opened at GBX 403.80 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

