Arion Price Reaches $0.0045 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $66,337.99 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,830,852 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

