argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $295.58

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.58, but opened at $304.80. argenx shares last traded at $298.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

