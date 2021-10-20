Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

ARDC opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.