Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,930. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

