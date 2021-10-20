Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 200 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archetype Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 14,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

