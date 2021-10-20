Archetype Wealth Partners Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 372,043 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

