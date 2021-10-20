Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

