Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 7-9%, with high-single to low-double-digit growth for Fluid Power & Flow Control and a high-single-digit rise for Service Center-Based Distribution. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2022. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, and inflation in raw material and other costs remain concerning. High tax rates (22-23% predicted for fiscal 2022 versus 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts too might add to woes.”

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

