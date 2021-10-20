Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.