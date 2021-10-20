Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

