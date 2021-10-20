Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
