APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

