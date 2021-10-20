APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,416 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

