APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.55 Million in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.