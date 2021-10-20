APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 539,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

