Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

AIRC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 10,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,205,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.