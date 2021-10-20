Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.10. Antero Resources shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 47,538 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

