Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

