Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,270.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.